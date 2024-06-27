Cebu City Sports Center: Who owns it? City government? or …

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An ownership dispute has surfaced over the land on which the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) stands.

Pastor “Jun” Alcover, one of the founders of the Abellana National School Alumni Foundation Incorporated (ANSAFI), addressed the matter during the council’s regular session on June 26.

In his privilege speech, Alcover shared that he, along with the late lawyer Adelino Sitoy, established the alumni foundation with a vision of preserving the rights and heritage of Abellana National School.

However, decades later, Alcover noted that the foundation is now embroiled in a contentious debate over the control of the land historically associated with the school.

“In the 1960s and 70s, the area now occupied by CCSC was our playground. We conducted our boy scout drills and training there, and even used the grandstand as our makeshift classroom,” Alcover recounted.

He stated that the primary concern of most members of the organization is to regain control of the land that belongs to Abellana School, currently occupied by CCSC.

Alcover explained that the claim is based on deeds of donation authorized by the Cebu City government in 1963 and 1973.

He cited Cebu City Resolution Number 914, dated August 5, 1963, which authorized the mayor, on behalf of the City of Cebu, to donate several parcels of land for the construction of four buildings for Abellana National School, covering a total area of 8,425 square meters.

Additionally, he referenced Resolution 697, dated September 18, 1973, which authorized the mayor to execute and sign a deed of donation in favor of Abellana National School. This included three specific parcels of land: Lot 1426B, a portion of Lot 1426 in Banilad Estate; Lot 492, with Certificate of Title T-8042; and Lot 463-D, with Certificate of Title Number T9042.

“The claim is based on these deeds of donation. The City Government donated the land to Abellana National School. But now, with the substantial improvements made by the Cebu City Government at CCSC, we need to clarify the control and ownership of this property,” he said.

The councilor raised questions about the ownership of the land in light of the substantial improvements made by the Cebu City Government at CCSC. He questioned who holds ownership between Abellana and the Cebu City Government.

“Mao na akong pangutana kay dako-dako na raba ang improvements na gibuhat sa Cebu City Government sa CCSC, kinsa man ang maka tag iya niini? Ang Abellana or ang City Government?” Alcover questioned.

He sought clarity on the impact of these developments on the management of the Cebu City Sports Center, asking about the effects of improvements and the fees collected by the management, as well as who controls the fees paid by users of these facilities.

Alcover further emphasized the necessity of addressing the matter promptly and expressed hope for its clarification. He highlighted the relevance of these issues, particularly in light of the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024, which will be hosted at CCSC.

