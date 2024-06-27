DHL Express and Bank of the Philippine Islands join forces to reduce carbon emissions by using sustainable aviation fuel

DHL Express has signed an agreement with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) for the bank to reduce its annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping documents by 90% through DHL Express’ GoGreen Plus service.

The GoGreen Plus service, a global initiative by DHL, is a significant step towards a sustainable future. It focuses on transitioning from traditional jet fuel to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), an alternative produced from sustainable feedstocks, including used cooking oil and food waste. This program is a key part of DHL Group’s sustainability goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The partnership with BPI is a step in the right direction. Together, we want to make international express shipping more sustainable. We hope this agreement will inspire other companies to transition to low carbon emission transportation services using sustainable aviation fuel,” said Nigel Lockett, DHL Express Philippines Country Manager.

“GoGreen Plus empowers our customers to reduce their Scope 3 emissions. This is the indirect greenhouse gas emissions inherent within a company’s value chain, predominantly in up- and downstream transportation and distribution. This is where we can help BPI curtail the carbon emissions associated with their shipments,” said Roderick Queppet, DHL Express VP for Commercial.

“With the partnership, BPI, with the help of DHL Express, hopes to set a new standard for sustainability in the logistics and banking industries. This collaborative effort aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 13, which addresses climate action, and SDG 17, which emphasizes partnerships to achieve sustainable goals,” said Eric Luchangco, BPI Chief Finance Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer.

In 2023, DHL Express launched the GoGreen Plus service, allowing customers to reduce the CO2e emissions associated with their air freight with the help of SAF. GoGreen Plus is made possible by three of the most significant SAF contracts with BP, Neste, and World Energy.

