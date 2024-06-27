UV stuns Perpetual Altas in Mayor Kirk Asis hoop wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — AJ Sacayan erupted for 26 points as the Bustamante Construction-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers defeated the Vincare Pharma-Perpetual Altas, 80-68, in the start of the Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitational Basketball Tournament 2024 on Thursday, June 27.

Sacayan was red-hot from the three-point arc after nailing seven triples paired with four rebounds and three assists during their game at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur.

The reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) shocked Altas after leading by as many as 21 points in the second half, 66-45, behind Sacayan’s hot hands.

Also playing a crucial role in UV’s victory was Cesafi’s reigning men’s basketball finals “Most Valuable Player” Kent Ivo Salarda who finished with 22 points. Incredibly Salarda also nailed six three-pointers.

“Pasalamat ko sa Ginoo nga gihatag niya ang kadaugan. Dako kaayo ko og pasalamat ni Mayor Asis sa kahigayunan nga na invite mi makaduwa diri sa Bayugan ug makaduwa og teams gikan sa UAAP ug NCAA. Ang amo-a ra kay niduwa ra mi sa among sistema ug naningkamot ra mi makadaog mi,” said Sacayan.

(I thank God that he gave us this win. I am so grateful with Mayor Asis for giving us the opportunity and invited us to play here in Bayugan and our teams can play with teams coming from the UAAP and NCAA. For us is that we can play with our system that we tried to win with this.)

“Salig lang mi sa Ginoo ug sa among kaugalingon ug sa among coach. Salig mi sa among coach nga moduwa lang mi sa among duwa.”

(We trust in God and in ourselves and in our coach. We trust in our coach that we play our game.)

The Lancers of multi-titled head coach Gary Cortes started cold after trailing by single digit in the first period.

However, they completely turned the tables and never looked back as the game progressed. They led seven in halftime, 48-41, and went on to build the commanding 21-point lead in the third period.

The Altas of head coach Olsen Racela had Las Coulibaly of Ivory Coast scoring 13 points to lead them in their losing efforts.

In the second game, the reigning NCAA men’s basketball champions, the San Beda Red Lions escaped with a 65-64 victory against the Adamson Soaring Falcons.

