SHAABAA Season 27: Puresteel-Batch 2011 leads Division B elims

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Puresteel Manufacturing Corp-Batch 2011 cemented its grip of the SHAABAA Season 27 Division B lead after beating ’04 For the Win-Batch 2004, 52-49, on Wednesday, June 26, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The win stretched Batch 2011’s immaculate record to 6-0 to secure a spot in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 playoffs while Batch 2004 tasted its first defeat in six games.

Batch 2011’s Bradley Bacaltos was on fire, dropping a game-high 17 points from his 8-of-16 field goals. He paired it with five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Franz Pacheco finished with a double-double game of 14 points, 17 rebounds, and two steals for Batch 2011 while the ever-reliable Bernard Chioson chipped in 14 markers, eight boards, and one assist in the SHAABAA Season 27 game that saw six lead changes and five deadlocks.

Franco Augusto Te spoiled his double-double game of 15 points and 16 rebounds for Batch 2004. Christopher Consunji had 14 points and Ervin Lopena added 10 points to the losing squad.

Despite the defeat, Batch 2004 is still ensured a favorable position in the playoffs.

Division C games

Meanwhile, Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-Batch 2014 finished the elimination round at second place in Division C after routing Global Star Motors-Batch 2020, 79-44.

Batch 2014 capped off the SHAABAA Season 27 elimination round with a 5-1 (win-loss) slate, tied with the defending champions, Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013.

Jair Edrei Igna and Noriko Benedicto tallied 16 points apiece in Batch 2014’s lopsided win.

Batch 2020’s Angelo Jabalon scored nine points as they absorbed their fourth defeat in six games.

In the other Division C game, GAB Airconditioning-Batch 2023 defeated CSAS-Batch 2024, 81-76.

Sean Gabriel Uribe powered Batch 2023 with his double-double game of 24 points and 21 rebounds. His teammate Kent Jason Dumandan also had a field day, dropping 22 points with five boards, five assists, and three steals.

Anskie Urlester Espina added 14 points and nine boards as Batch 2023 secured their second win in six games of the SHAABAA Season 27.

Batch 2024’s Xeemon Sage Cuyos had 28 points, while RJ Dacalos added 18 points apiece as their team remained winless in six SHAABAA Season 27 outings.

In the other Division B game, Insular Square-Batch 2005 won over ZeroNine-Batch 2009, 76-69.

Elddie Cabahug put on a sizzling performance, unloading 35 points with six boards, two assists, one steal, and one block as his team nabbed their second win in five games.

Aaron Uy aided Cabahug with his 24-point game.

Batch 2009’s Kylle Valmoria and Joseph Ian Roma scored 21 and 20 points, respectively as Batch 2009 wrapped up their SHAABAA Season 27 elimination round campaign with a dismal, 0-6 showing.

