Chinese Guo Hua Ping is Mayor Alice Guo

MANILA, Philippines — Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s fingerprints matched with Chinese woman Guo Hua Ping, Senator Risa Hontiveros said on Thursday.

In a statement, Hontiveros said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has confirmed that Mayor Guo and Guo Hua Ping’s fingerprints have matched.

“It means, they are the fingerprints of one and the same person. This confirms what I have suspected all along. Mayor Alice is a fake Filipino — or should I say, Guo Hua Ping. She is a Chinese national masquerading as [a] Filipino citizen to facilitate crimes being committed by [Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators],” Hontiveros said.

According to Hontiveros, this revelation is a great insult not only to voters in Bamban, but also to the Philippine government.

“This is a very strong evidence to remove Mayor Alice from public office,” she added in Filipino.

