Palarong Pambansa 2024: Suspended Mayor Rama vows to be present

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced he would be present during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 despite being preventively suspended.

In a press conference on June 27, Rama announced his involvement. He stated that he had been involved from the beginning, making it impossible to simply sit back and do nothing but watch during the event.

“Perti namong trabaho ani, dili man mahimo nga tan-aw rami. I will be around,” he asserted.

READ:

While Rama had not received an official invitation to the opening of Palarong Pambansa 2024, he expressed excitement and anticipation for the event.

“Basta ang pinakaimportante, tinabangay ta… You can tell to the whole world and it will be part of your legacy,” he said.

Rama clarified that his suspension did not equate to a conviction, where he pointed out that even those convicted in court and given parole could move freely.

“I have my lawyers and I don’t want to be discussing it. This is a public affair [Palaro]. I’m not convicted in court, those convicted in court and given parole and what not can even roam around. How much more is your mayor? And I do not want to speak anymore. My spokesperson, knows well, what I can do and what I cannot do,” Rama said.

When questioned about his relationship with Acting Mayor Ramond Alvin Garcia, Rama, rather, stressed the quote, “unity amidst diversity.”

He reiterated his hope for collaboration, where he urged everyone to focus on “unity rather than discord.”

READ:

Moreover, Rama mentioned his participation in various preparatory activities, such as a walk-through with contractors and engaging with involved parties.

He indicated that while he might not be present every day during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 from July 6 to 17 due to other responsibilities, his commitment to the event remained unwavering.

“Ako pa nga apil-apilon man ko pero there might be a time nga I’ll be away. But don’t worry about me, apil-apilon ko nga tao sa tinuoray lang bisag diko paapilon, mangilabot man ko, di lang ko manghilabot,” he said.

READ:

The suspended mayor emphasized that collective effort and cooperation are needed, as failure of the event would be a collective failure.

He further encouraged everyone to contribute to the success of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 and reflect on the 30-year gap since the last Palaro was hosted in Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP