Noy Pacing’s “Quest for Champions 8” kicks off tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy will hold its amateur boxing slugfest, dubbed “Quest for Champions 8,” at its boxing gym in Mandaue City on Saturday, June 29.

A total of 10 amateur bouts will be featured in the fight card, backed by boxing patron Gary Connolly and pro boxer Neil John Tabanao.

The fight card, put up by champion boxing coach Brix Flores, features various boxing gyms from in and outside Metro Cebu, including Tacloban City.

The heaviest weight class featured tomorrow, the 62-kilogram division, will pit Looc, Mandaue City’s Nathan Betizar against James Juanir of Centro, Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, Francis Arante of Mandaue City and Vincent Libaradella of Lapu-Lapu City will fight in the 58 kg division.

On the other hand, Marvin Villafuerte of Ibabao, Mandaue City, and Aldren Alicer of Barili town will fight in one of the two 54 kg division bouts. The other bout will have John Peter Talingting of Cabangcalan, Mandaue City, versus Jherel Dilema of Barili.

In the 48 kg bout, Vic Segara of Lapu-Lapu City squares off with Geoff Evan Tangoan of Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Also featured in the fight card are Joshua Ranile (Mantuyong) versus John Deep Casipit (Mactan), John Rio Joren (Alang-Alang) versus Khent Adrian Deco (Lapu-Lapu), and Reymart Pepito (Mantuyong) versus Jemrex Boncales (Pagsabungan).

