Santisima ready to impress fellow Masbateños in homecoming fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ex-world title challenger and former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight champion Jeo “Santino” Santisima of ATK Stable promises hometown folks a spectacular show as he is set to fight in Masbate for the first time in his pro boxing career.

Santisima from Aroroy, Masbate will fight on June 22 against Thai titleholder Arnon Yupang (14-4, 5KOs) for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Continental super featherweight belt headlining the first international fight card of ATK Promotions of Masbate Governor Antonio Kho.

The 28-year-old Santisima (23-7, 19KOs), a former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart, will fight in Masbate for the first time despite having already fought in the United States and Japan.

Dubbed as the “Bakbakan sa Masbate 2”, this major boxing event will be held at Cataingan’s plush Masbate Lagoon, which boasts of a 600-seater floating restaurant, white-sand beaches and turquoise blue waters.

“Excited kaayo ko ug 100% ready na to fight sa ako hometown,” said Santisima.

‘Tinuoray nga binukbokay’

“Buhaton nako ang tanan para mapakita sa tanang Masbateño ang usa ka maayo nga away ug tinuoray nga binukbokay. Abangan ug saksihan gyud ni nila.”

Santisima’s most recent bout was last January at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu. He fought and beat countryman Pablito Canada via unanimous decision.

“Ang knockout maabot ra gyud na. Maningkamot lang ko og maayo ug buhaton tanan kutob sa akong mahimo aron modaog,” Santisima assured.

Yupang, 26, is on a five-fight winning streak. He won the WBC Asian Continental super featherweight title in November last year against Filipino Aiman Abu Bakar via unanimous decision in Cavite.

Featherweight throne

Santisima’s younger brother, Alex Santisima Jr., (8-1, 2KOs) will also fight in the undercard against Jastine “Philippine Tiger” Darap (11-5, 7KOs) for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super flyweight crown.

Also, Jon Jon “Wolverine” Estrada (18-12-1, 14KOs) of Elorde Gym in Sucat, Parañaque will trade leathers with WBC Asian Silver flyweight titlist Michael “Hot N’ Spicy” Dasmarinas (34-3-2, 24KOs) of CamSur Sports Academy for the vacant Philippine featherweight throne.

Adding flare to the fight card is ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym’s Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo (19-2, 11KOs) who will square off with Nutlai Lalbiakkima (6-1, 5KOs) of India for the WBC Asia flyweight strap.

On the other hand, Ben “Sniper Ben Fairtex” Ligas (16-4, 10KOs) takes on Alvin Camique (8-2, 3KOs) of GenSan’s Amoy Gym for the WBF International super flyweight title.

Five other undercard bouts add excitement to this boxing affair bankrolled by Masbate Governor Antonio Kho.

