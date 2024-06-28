Vicelles, Francisco ready for “Kumbati 17” showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the “Kumbati 17” fight card on Saturday, June 29, at the IPI compound in Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City.

This follows the successful weigh-in on Friday, June 28, at the same venue, where main event fighters Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles of the Omega Boxing Gym and Albert Francisco of Zamboanga City both made weight.

Vicelles, who will make his flyweight debut, tipped the scales at 112.3 pounds, as did Francisco.

They will battle in a 10-round non-title bout. This fight card was initially planned to be held at the Liloan Sports Complex.

However, Omega Sports Promotions decided to hold it at their turf in the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Initially, the bout was set to contest the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia flyweight title. However, it was eventually downgraded to a non-title bout.

Still, Vicelles and Francisco are two spectacular prospects, with the former holding a record of 18 wins, 11 by knockout, along with one defeat and one draw. Francisco is unbeaten in 12 bouts, with eight knockouts.

In the co-main event, Cebuano former WBA Asia light flyweight champion Arvin Jhon Paciones and former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto both weighed in at 111.4 lbs for their 10-round duel.

The rest of the fight card features Ramil Roda versus Harry Nier, Benny Canete versus Mark Anthony Burias, Kakeru Mashimo versus Jason Canoy Manigos, Jermaine Hardison versus George Lumoly, Hiroki Horiike versus Ryan Maano, and Kevin Kim versus Syamsul Hidayat.

