Paciones faces acid test in Kumbati 17 slugfest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Cebuano prospect Arvin Jhon “The Sniper” Paciones will return to Cebu for the “Kumbati 17” fight card of the Omega Sports Promotions slated on June 29 at the Liloan Gymnasium in Liloan town, north Cebu.

Paciones, who is based in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, is one of the sought-after Cebuano prospects being a former World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia light flyweight champion at the age of 18.

Now 19, Paciones of Barangay Luz, Cebu City has a record of eight wins with five knockouts.

He made his name in the pro boxing scene in Vietnam and Bangkok since his pro debut in 2022. He last stepped in the ring on March 28 against Thai Wanchai Nianghansa, winning via a knockout.

This time, he faces an acid test by fighting former world champion Rene Mark “Mighty Mouse” Cuarto in a 10-rounder non-title bout in the co-main event of “Kumbati 17”.

Cuarto, 27, a former International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion is far more experienced than Paciones with a 22-5-2 (win-loss-draw) record and 12 knockouts.

His most recent bout was last April 21 against Reymark Tanday, where he won by unanimous decision, snapping his back-to-back losing skid in Japan that involved an IBF interim world title bout.

Also featured are two of Omega Boxing Gym’s best prospects in Ramil Roda (4-1-2, 2KOs) and Benny Canete (10-2, 7KOs).

Roda will square off with Harry Nier (4-2,2KOs), while Canete will face Audie Dacua (5-5, 4KOs) both in eight-rounder bouts.

The rest of the fight card will feature Japanese Kakeru Mashimo (8-0, 6KOs) versus Raven Culentas (5-1-1, 5KOs), American Jermain Hardison (2-0, 1KO) vs. Indonesian Georgy Lumoly (15-11-1, 11KOs), Hiroki Horiike (1-1, 1KO) vs. Ryan Maano (6-19-2, 2KOs), and pro debutee Kevin Kim vs. Syamsul Hidayat (5-16, 3KOs). All bouts are scheduled for eight rounds.

On the other hand, the main event will have Omega Boxing Gym’s Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles against Albert Francisco for the vacant IBF Asia flyweight title.

