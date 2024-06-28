Manny Pacquiao faces new Japanese foe in July exhibition bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Japanese kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion Chihiro Suzuki officially withdraws from his upcoming exhibition fight against former senator and boxing’s only 8-division world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

This was officially announced by Suzuki’s promoters from the RIZIN Fighting Federation and Brandon Gibbons’ Viva Promotions on Friday, June 28.

According to Viva Promotions’ Facebook post, Suzuki was forced to withdraw from his July 28 fight against Pacquiao at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan due to a hand injury.

With that in mind, Suzuki is replaced with an equally dangerous kickboxing champion in Rukiya “Demolition Man” Anpo which will be held at the same venue and same date.

They will fight in a boxing exhibition match that is primarily promoted by the RIZIN Fighting Federation.

The 28-year-old Anpo from Hyogo, Japan is the former K-1 super lightweight champion and recently signed with the RIZIN Fighting Federation.

He has an impressive record of 27 wins with 14 knockouts, eight losses, and one draw in kickboxing. He has one win and one defeat in his MMA record.

In terms of size, Anpo stands at 6-feet tall, while Pacquiao stands at 5-foot-5.

A short backgrounder, Anpo has fought well-known kickboxing legends such as Buakaw Banchamek in 2023 which ended in a draw during the RIZIN 42 fight card in Japan.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao who has a legendary pro record of 62 wins, 39 knockouts, eight losses, and two draws last fought in a pro bout in 2021. He fought and lost to Yordenis Ugas for the WBA Super World Welterweight title by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, USA.

After that, Pacquiao fought Korean YouTube sensation DK Yoo where he won by unanimous decision in 2022.

Photo caption: Official poster of Pacquiao and Anpo’s upcoming fight. | Photo from RIZIN

