Vicelles takes on Francisco for the IBF regional title in June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Boxing Gym’s Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles continues his redemption journey by taking on Albert Francisco for a regional title slated for June 29 at the Liloan Gymnasium in Liloan town, north Cebu.

Vicelles’ comeback fight was officially announced by Omega Boxing Gym earlier this week.

The 28-year-old Vicelles will face his countryman Albert “Sting” Francisco for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia flyweight title, which will likely be promoted by the Cebu-based Omega Sports Promotions.

The IBF approved the sanctioning of the regional title bout between Vicelles and Francisco through its championship chairman, Carlo Ortiz Jr.

This will be Vicelles’ first fight as a flyweight after moving up from the light flyweight division.

To recall, Vicelles came up short in the biggest fight of his career. He fought but lost to PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Regie Suganob in their IBF light flyweight world title eliminator that happened in Calape, Bohol, in February 2023.

It took Vicelles eight months before he stepped back in the ring. His most recent fight was in October last year against Ronald Alapormina, where he won by stoppage in Tuburan town, Cebu.

He now has a record of 18 wins with 11 knockouts, one defeat, and one draw.

Meanwhile, Francisco is an equally talented prospect.

Francisco, 24, of Zamboanga City, is unbeaten in 12 bouts with eight knockouts.

He is the former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth flyweight champion.

