PBMM assures Teves will face charges in PH

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. swore Friday that former congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. be brought to justice in the Philippines.

In a post on X, Marcos commended the arrest of Teves, who was arrested Thursday while playing at a golf driving range in the capital, Dili of Timor Leste, where he had sought asylum.

“I commend the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement agencies and our international partners in the successful arrest of former congressman Arnolfo ‘Arnie’ Teves Jr. in Timor-Leste,” Marcos said.

“Rest assured that the government will take all necessary actions to bring him back to the country so he can face the charges filed against him. I assure the Filipino people that we will spare no effort in ensuring that justice will prevail in this case,” added the President.

Teves’ arrest was sought through an Interpol red notice, requesting police worldwide to locate and apprehend him.

The former Negros Oriental representative is facing murder charges in connection with the killings of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and eight other people, including some seeking aid at his home in Pamplona town in March last year. At least 17 others, including a doctor and two army soldiers, were wounded in the attack, according to police.

At least six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military camouflage and bullet-resistant vests entered Degamo’s residential compound and opened fire in an attack captured on security cameras. The shooters fled in three SUVs, and authorities later announced the capture of several suspects.

In a historic move, the House of Representatives expelled Teves from Congress in August 2023. In the same month, Teves was also designated as a terrorist by the Philippine government.

Teves denied any involvement in the killings of Degamo and the other victims, claiming he was set up without providing further details.

The killings refocused attention on the country’s political conflicts, exacerbated by the existence of private armies and large numbers of illegal firearms, especially in rural areas.

Marcos said the attack on Degamo, who supported his presidential candidacy, was “purely political” and “does not belong in society.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the apprehension of Teves “is a testament to the power of international cooperation.” He added, “It sends a clear message that no terrorist can evade justice and that nations stand united in safeguarding the safety and security of their citizens.”

Remulla urged Teves to face trial without conditions and “face the courts squarely.”

Teves has also been implicated in the killings of three people in 2019 in Negros Oriental and violations of the country’s gun and explosives law after authorities found assault weapons and ammunition in his family’s residential compound.

