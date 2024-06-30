Adamson lords Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invt’l, UV finishes fourth

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders-Adamson University Soaring Falcons are the new kings of the Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitational Basketball Tournament.

The Soaring Falcons defeated the reigning NCAA men’s basketball champions, the Weng Burs Apartelle and Ella Store-San Beda Red Lions, 71-63, in their highly-anticipated championship match on Saturday evening, June 29, at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur.

With their victory, Adamson pocketed the whopping P300,000 champion’s purse, while the Red Lions took home the P200,000 cash prize.

Adamson’s Matthew Montebon topscored his team with 19 points, while Mudiaga Ojarikre and Emman Anabo connived for 18 points.

Montebon also went on to earn the tournament’s finals’ “Most Valuable Player” title.

Yukien Andrada spoiled his 17-point outing, so as RC Calimag’s 16 and Menard Songcuya’s 14 points in San Beda’s losing efforts.

It was a sweet redemption for the Adamson Soaring Falcons after placing third in last year’s edition of the Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitational Basketball Tournament.

Also, they avenged their elimination round defeat to San Beda by capturing the title and defeating the latter in their championship match.

Meanwhile, Cebu’s bet, the Bustamante Construction/University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, finished in fourth place.

It was after they lost to the Ariano’s Construction/Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Generals, 69-80, in the battle-for-third, also last Saturday.

Still, UV pocketed a P100,000 purse, while the Generals received P150,000.

