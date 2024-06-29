UV Lancers end Bayugan tournament with 2nd loss to Adamson Falcons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bustamante Construction/University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers finished their run in the Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitational Basketball Tournament 2024 in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur, with their second consecutive loss on Friday, June 28, concluding their participation.

The Green Lancers, the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball champion, lost 57-74 to the favored ARQ Builders/Adamson University Soaring Falcons.

It means that the Green Lancers will miss the finals slated later today, while the Soaring Falcons of the UAAP improved their chances to compete in the championships against the reigning NCAA champs, the San Beda Red Lions.

The Green Lancers began strongly by beating Vincare Pharma/University of the Perpetual Help Altas 80-68 last Thursday. However, they lost a close game 85-89 to Arianos Construction/Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals later the same day.

Matthew Montebon led Adamson with 17 points, five assists, two rebounds, and one steal. Cedrick Manzano contributed 11 points, while Jhon Arthur Calisay added 10 points.

Cesafi finals MVP Kent Salarda scored 12 points, and team captain Jim Paul Amistoso added 10 points for UV.

Earlier on Friday, the Soaring Falcons secured a tough victory against the EAC Generals, 88-84.

Meanwhile, the Red Lions defeated the Altas, 66-59, with RC Calimag leading San Beda with 12 points, three rebounds, and one assist. /clorenciana

