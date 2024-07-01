Daily Gospel, July 1

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 1, 2024, which is the Monday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 8, 18-22.

When Jesus saw a crowd around him, he gave orders to cross to the other side.

A scribe approached and said to him, “Teacher, I will follow you wherever you go.”

Jesus answered him, “Foxes have dens and birds of the sky have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to rest his head.”

Another of (his) disciples said to him, “Lord, let me go first and bury my father.”

But Jesus answered him, “Follow me, and let the dead bury their dead.”