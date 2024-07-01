menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, July 1

By: July 01, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July  1, 2024, which is the Monday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, June 30

Daily Gospel, June 28

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 8, 18-22.

When Jesus saw a crowd around him, he gave orders to cross to the other side.

A scribe approached and said to him, “Teacher, I will follow you wherever you go.”

Jesus answered him, “Foxes have dens and birds of the sky have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to rest his head.”

Another of (his) disciples said to him, “Lord, let me go first and bury my father.”

But Jesus answered him, “Follow me, and let the dead bury their dead.”

Source: Dailygospel.org

TAGS: Catholic, Gospel
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.