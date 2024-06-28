cdn mobile

Daily Gospel, June 28

CDN Digital June 28,2024 - 08:33 AM

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 28, 2024, which is Friday of the Twelfth Week of Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 8,1-4.

When Jesus came down from the mountain, great crowds followed him.

And then a leper approached, did him homage, and said, “Lord, if you wish, you can make me clean.”

He stretched out his hand, touched him, and said, “I will do it. Be made clean.” His leprosy was cleansed immediately.

Then Jesus said to him, “See that you tell no one, but go show yourself to the priest, and offer the gift that Moses prescribed; that will be proof for them.

Source: Dailygospel.org

