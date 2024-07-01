LPG prices rise by P6 per 11-kg tank in July

By: Lisbet Esmael - @inquirerdotnet July 01,2024 - 09:40 AM

Filipino households will face higher cooking gas prices this month as oil companies raise liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) costs.

Over the weekend, Solane and Petron announced that LPG prices will increase by 55 centavos per kilogram, or about P6 for an 11-kg cylinder.

READ: DOE, PNP heighten monitoring of LPG facilities

This adjustment takes effect on Monday, July 1.

“This reflects the international contract price of LPG for the month of July,” Petron said.

Data from the Department of Energy show that in January, retail prices of LPG in Metro Manila ranged from P920 to P1,100 per tank.

