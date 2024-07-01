Cebu City drug bust: Jeepney driver caught with P6.8M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A jeepney driver, who allegedly moonlights as a drug peddler, landed in jail after he was caught with P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation at past 12 midnight today, July 1, 2024.

The drug sting was conducted in Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, which resulted in the arrest of alias Baldo, 47 years old, a resident of the place.

The suspect was considered as a high-value individual in the illegal drug trade.

During the operation, personnel from Mabolo Police Station were able to confiscate more than a kilo or 1,005 grams of alleged shabu worth P6.8 million.

According to Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., chief of Mabolo Police Station, the suspect was supplying illegal drugs in their area and its neighboring barangays.

Based on their investigation, the suspect could allegedly dispose a kilogram of illegal drugs every week.

“Dugay-dugay na ni siya na involve aning mao nga illegal nga kalihukan”, Caacoy said.

(He has been involved for quite a while in this illegal activity.)

He said that the suspect was also operating in the northern part of Cebu.

The police will conduct thorough investigation on the suspect’s involvement in illegal drugs and his claim that his source of illegal drugs was currently imprisoned in a jail facility.

