Tragic rescue attempt: Man dies saving sister in Bohol cave mishap

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 28-year-old man died trying to rescue his younger sister trapped inside Tubang Cave and Spring in Barangay Danicop, Antequera, Bohol, on Friday evening, June 28, 2024.

This was confirmed by Antequera Councilor ‘Sniper’ Johnny Coquilla in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA.

According to Coquilla, around 6 p.m., three of his Arnis players, an 18-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl, decided to bathe in the spring without his permission.

While bathing, they explored the cave within the spring. Suddenly, the water inside the cave rose, trapping them. Additionally, their submersible flashlight fell into the water.

“Nanawag naman nako ang usa sa mga amahan nga ipa-rescue lagi kay maglisod na ug gawas. Ingon ko unsay dili kagawas nga naa raman sila sa farm, nangaligo diay ug Tubang,” Coquilla said.

At around 6:30 p.m., rescuers arrived, but members of the Bureau of Fire Protection and Tarsier Bohol refused to enter the cave due to unfamiliarity with its terrain.

They requested help from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Fortunately, the two boys managed to escape the cave, though one collapsed after getting out.

The 15-year-old girl struggled to escape because she had to swim.

“Gipangutana namo kadtong unang naka-survive pila man gyud ka-metros ang gilay-on, naa daw sa tulo ka dupa ang gitas-on. Kay kuan man gud na, ang 10 degrees, mo-slide ka unya lain na sab nga 90 degrees ang pasaka,” he added.

Larry Cruz, 28, volunteered to rescue his younger sister, saying he knew the cave’s terrain.

After three attempts, Cruz reached his sister, but she had trouble breathing and went back inside the cave for air. Cruz drowned while trying to help her.

Rescuers eventually pulled out the 15-year-old girl, but Cruz was already lifeless when found. The three survivors are now recovering in a hospital.

Councilor Coquilla said he would recommend closing the spring to minors. This was the first incident of its kind at the site, which is also a water source for the town. The Tubang Cave and Spring are temporarily closed to the public.

