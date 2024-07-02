Drag queens from Haus of Rena1ssance ends pride month with a bang!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A night of art, talent and creativity!

Haus of Rena1ssance, home of Cebu’s best known drag queens, has done it again by ending the pride month with a bang.

The queens from the Haus of Rena1ssance celebrated Pride month’s end with Higher poweR at the Highlights Lounge, Harolds Evotel Cebu.

The queens kicked off the night by walking the runway in stunning looks from their 2024 Pride content, Renaissance by Rena1ssance.

This year’s theme featured modern interpretations of notable Renaissance paintings, blending classic art with fresh talent.

The evening spotlighted promising new artists Lexy Versace, Neonique, and the Iconic Dance Crew in the HoR Showcase, delivering electrifying performances.

HoR queens Ledda Marmalade, Georgina Wales, Letina Lyccah, Kat Phischeur, Soda Pop, Leslie Versace, Akiko Brown and Girl dazzled the crowd with their diverse and vibrant performances, highlighting the richness of the Cebuano drag scene.

A short documentary titled Fruit Of Thy Womb by Kaleidoscope Studios was also shown during the event.

The documentary revolved around the relationship between religion and drag.

Here are some snaps from that eventful night captured by Nyle Justin Bacolod and Vince Rivera.

The audience were not just in for a treat from the performances of the queens, but were also made to perform in the runway and join the lipsync battle.

The event ended with with a dance celebration, marking the end of Pride month with the reminder that drag may be controversial, but it is definitely not a crime.