Pride Month: 5,000 LGBTQIA+ get P5,000 cash aid from DSWD

MANILA, Philippines—As part of Pride Month celebration, at least 5,000 members of the LGBTQIA+ community received P5,000 each in cash aid.

The assistance was through the government’s social aid for low- and-middle-income earners.

During a program in Mandaluyong City on Monday, House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos handed out the cash grants.

The cash came from the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Romualdez said the government looks after the LGBTQIA+ community because its members have been partners in nation-building as proven by the designation of June as Pride Month..

“The LGBTQIA+ community has long been a solid and vibrant partner in our nation’s journey toward progress and development,” Romualdez said.

“As we celebrate Pride Month, it is important to reflect on the values of acceptance, equality and love that bind us together,” he noted.

“This is a symbolic gesture of our solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, reinforcing our resolve to create a society where everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, can thrive and prosper,” he added.

House Deputy Secretary-General Sofonias Gabonada Jr. said the 5,000 LGBTQIA+ beneficiaries were from Mandaluyong City and other Metro Manila residents of the LGBT Pilipinas group.

Gabonada said the beneficiaries also received food packs from DSWD which is also a major supporter of Pride Month.

Other government officials, such as Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta, were also present.

