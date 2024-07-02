Lapu-Lapu City unveils mascot symbolizing disaster resilience, preparedness

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has introduced a mascot named “Opong Andam,” short for Opanganon Andam, as the city celebrates National Disaster Resilience Month 2024.

This year’s celebration bears the theme “Bantayog ng Katatagan at ang Pagbubuklod sa Layuning Kahandaan.”

The mascot symbolizes the quest for disaster resilience and preparedness.

According to Nagiel Bañacia, CDRRMO head, the mascot will be reproduced, casketed, and distributed to all Lapu-Lapu public schools.

This move aims to plant seeds of disaster preparedness and climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Meanwhile, in celebration of National Disaster Resilience Month, the CDRRMO has prepared several activities throughout the month.

On July 25 and 26, CDRRMO will hold an inter-school rescue Olympics at Hoops Dome, Barangay Gun-ob.

On July 18, there will be a “Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction Convention,” focusing on the rights of persons with disabilities and their disaster preparedness.

The program prioritizes the remote island barangays of Pangan-an, Caohagan, and Caubian.

The city is now in its second year of providing disaster-related training, such as fire safety, and livelihoods for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

In Caubian and Caohagan, the city has provided fishing equipment, while in Pangan-an, it plans to enhance the seashell industry.

The CDRRMO is also planning to invite city officials, barangay representatives, SK, and sectoral representatives to a convention.

