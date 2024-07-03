Love triangle eyed in shooting of tricycle driver in south Cebu

LAPU-LAPU City, Philippines — A love triangle was a possible motive in the shooting and wounding of a tricycle driver in Dalaguete town on Tuesday afternoon, July 2, 2024.

Police Staff Sergeant Rex Pelonio, investigator of Dalaguete Police Station, said, based on the initial investigation, that the victim, a 34-year-old a resident of this southern town, allegedly had an affair with a married woman.

“Naa man gud ni siya’y uyab-uyab sir nga minyo ba. Pero kuan ni siya, single pero naay live-in partner,” Pelonio said.

(He has an alleged relationship with a married woman. But he is single but has a live-in partner.)

Pelonio said that they were verifying this information about a love triangle, and that this was the possible motive of the shooting.

He also said that he victim was not involved in any illegal activities such as the illegal drug trade.

Pelonio said that on Tuesday afternoon, July 2, while the victim was driving his tricycle, two suspects who were riding a motorcycle suddenly appeared and got close to the victim.

The backrider suddenly pulled out a gun and shot the victim who was hit on the left side of his stomach.

The suspects immediately fled while the victim was brought to a hospital in Argao by the responding authorities.

However, due to the severity of his wound, he was transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center where he was recuperating.

Pelonio said that they were conducting a hot-pursuit operation for the arrest of the culprits.

However, he said that they were still continuing with the investigation so that they could identify the shooters.

Dalaguete is a first class municipality in the province of Cebu and it is located 84 kilometers south of Cebu City.

