Cebu shooting: Goat trouble led to killing of lolo, 2 men nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Charges of murder were being readied against two men, who allegedly shot dead a 66-year-old man over a goat and damage to their motorcycle in Badian town in southern Cebu.

Report from authorities said that the two men allegedly ran over a goat tied to a tree at the side of the road on Thursday, June 27.

READ MORE:

Cebu City shooting: Ex-convict nabbed for killing neighbor

Mandaue shooting: Man killed in front of junk shop in Brgy. Umapad

Pasay shooting: 2 men killed inside billiards hall

This accident caused considerable damage to their motorcycle. The goat also survived the collision.

The two men sought out the owner of the goat, which turned out to be the 66-year-old victim.

The two men then allegedly angrily asked that the goat owner pay them for the damage that the collision with the goat caused on their motorcycle.

The old man refused to pay and the son of the old man told the two men that they would just settle this misunderstanding in the barangay hall.

Meanwhile, authorities were also investigating claims that the two suspects were allegedly drunk at the time of the accident.

READ MORE:

Sibonga shooting update: pa, who shot daughter, then self, dies in hospital

Carcar City shooting: Father, son shot by unidentified suspects

The old man and his son thought that the misunderstanding would be settled at the barangay hall, but then hours later, the two men returned and again sought out the old man.

But instead of talking to him, the owner of the goat, they pulled out guns and shot him several times.

They then fled after the shooting.

The old man was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Police then conducted a hot-pursuit operation against the suspects, who were identified and were said to be 18 years old and 24 years old men.

On Saturday evening, the police learned that the suspects were in Mandaue City.

They then coordinated with the Mandaue City Police Office, whose police officers helped in arresting the two suspects.

The guns, who were used in the killing, were also confiscated from the suspects.

The two suspects were brought to Badian town and were detained at the town’s detention cell at the police station.

Police said that aside from the murder case being readied against the two suspects, illegal possession of firearms would also be filed against them.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP