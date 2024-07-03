ARQ Sports still optimistic for boxing prospect who lost in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Boxing Stable remained steadfast in supporting one of its prospects, Yerroge “The Scientific” Gura who recently faltered in his debut in Japan.

In a statement from ARQ Sports’ strength and conditioning trainer, Roger Justine Potot, Gura learned valuable lessons when the latter fought Japanese Ayumu Sano.

READ MORE:

ARQ’s Gura absorbs first loss in Japan

Vicelles beats Francisco in Kumbati 17 mainer

Jesse Rodriguez knocks out Juan Estrada to win WBC super fly belt

Gura, a native of Talisay City, Cebu lost to Sano by unanimous decision for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World super flyweight title at the Twin Messe in Shizuoka, Japan last June 23.

Gura absorbed his first loss in nine fights with three knockouts and one draw, while Sano remained undefeated in nine fights with four KOs and one draw.

“We in ARQ Sports, look forward to continuing to support Gura in his boxing career to help him chase his championship dreams,” said Potot.

“Despite Losing his fight via unanimous decision, he gained valuable lesson that will only help him grow as a fighter. He is still very young and will have more time to improve as long as he continues to dedicate himself in training to become better, the sky is the limit,” he said.

Potot also said that Sano messaged him, praising Gura for being a “strong fighter”, and he planned to train here in the Philippines to sharpen his skills.

Aside from Gura, another ARQ prospect, Bryan James Wild will test his mettle in Japan on July 6, against Subaru Murata at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP