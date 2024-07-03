cdn mobile

Tired of being sole breadwinner, Cebu City man burns house

By: Arwen Pondoc - CNU intern | July 03,2024 - 05:47 PM

man burns house

A 23-year-old man is now languishing in jail after he attempted to burn his house out of frustration for being the sole breadwinner of his family on Tuesday evening, July 2.  | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Frustrated of being his family’s sole breadwinner, a young man attempted to burn his house in Sitio Center, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, July 2, 2024.

The suspect was identified as John Lloyd Arcilla Oporto, 23, a resident of said barangay.

Oporto makes a living by working at a construction supply company.  He is unmarried and lives with his parents.

At around 7:30 p.m on Tuesday, July 2, the Talamban Police Station received a call from the suspect’s neighbor, alerting them of a fire incident.

READ:

Man nabbed for burning clothes and causing panic in Cebu City

Sambag 2 fire: P7.5M and counting

Janitor in Negros Occidental faces arson raps, tries to kill self

According to Police Major Alvino Bagnol Enguito, chief of police of Talamban Police Station, firefighters promptly arrived at the scene to respond.

However,  the fire had already been extinguished by the residents in the area.

It was reportedly only a minor fire on a curtain, hence the residents were able to put out the fire on their own.

Oporto, according to Enguito, had allegedly been drinking on the night of the incident.

The suspect allegedly admitted to starting the fire in his own house because of his frustration that he was the only one working to support his parents.

When police officers arrived at his house, Oporto resisted and fought back.

However, he was eventually arrested and brought to the Talamban Police Station, where he is now detained.

Enguito added that the suspect was emotional when he was taken to the station.

The suspect may face charges for resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, and alarms and scandal, according to Enguito.

When asked why the man was not charged with arson, authorities said only fire personnel can determine and file such a case.  | with Paul Lauro, CDN Correspondent 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, fire
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.