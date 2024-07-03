Tired of being sole breadwinner, Cebu City man burns house

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Frustrated of being his family’s sole breadwinner, a young man attempted to burn his house in Sitio Center, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, July 2, 2024.

The suspect was identified as John Lloyd Arcilla Oporto, 23, a resident of said barangay.

Oporto makes a living by working at a construction supply company. He is unmarried and lives with his parents.

At around 7:30 p.m on Tuesday, July 2, the Talamban Police Station received a call from the suspect’s neighbor, alerting them of a fire incident.

According to Police Major Alvino Bagnol Enguito, chief of police of Talamban Police Station, firefighters promptly arrived at the scene to respond.

However, the fire had already been extinguished by the residents in the area.

It was reportedly only a minor fire on a curtain, hence the residents were able to put out the fire on their own.

Oporto, according to Enguito, had allegedly been drinking on the night of the incident.

The suspect allegedly admitted to starting the fire in his own house because of his frustration that he was the only one working to support his parents.

When police officers arrived at his house, Oporto resisted and fought back.

However, he was eventually arrested and brought to the Talamban Police Station, where he is now detained.

Enguito added that the suspect was emotional when he was taken to the station.

The suspect may face charges for resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, and alarms and scandal, according to Enguito.

When asked why the man was not charged with arson, authorities said only fire personnel can determine and file such a case. | with Paul Lauro, CDN Correspondent

