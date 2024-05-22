Grudge leads Cebu City e-bike driver to shoot an old friend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Ramil Ortega and Chester Savellon used to be good friends.

However, their friendship turned sour because of some disagreements, including one that was related to their alleged use of illegal drugs, the police said.

At around 3 p.m. on Monday, Ortega, an e-bike driver and mechanic, seemed to have lost his temper and ended up shooting Savellon.

READ: Cebu City shooting: Man, out on bail, killed inside his house

The shooting incident happened on Avocado Street in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City.

Savellon sustained bullet wounds on his head, lower ear, and hips and was brought to the hospital for the treatment for his injuries, according to Police Major John Lynbert Yango, chief of Mambaling Police Station.

READ: DJ shot in the head by unidentified gunman in Cebu City

Because of the seriousness of his injuries, Savellon was made to undergo an operation to remove the bullets from his body.

Meanwhile, Yango said they arrested Ortega at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, in Sitio Manga in Brgy. Punta Princesa during a hot pursuit operation.

READ: Notorious gunman named suspect in bar fight killing in Cebu City

Threats

During their investigation, Ortega claimed that Savellon taunted him and threatened to kill him when they accidentally met as he was walking on Avocado Street on Monday afternoon.

Yango said that the suspect’s wife corroborated his claims on the threats that he and members of his family had been getting from Savellon.

Because of these threats, they had to transfer their residence to avoid Savellon and Ortega started to carry a gun for his protection.

However, Ortega no longer managed to keep his cool when he met Savellon on Monday afternoon.

Because of Savellon’s most recent threat, Ortega lost his temper that he went after Savellon, pulled out the firearm that he had been carrying for self defense, and fired shoots at his former friend and neighbor in Brgy. Mambaling.

Ortega is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Mambaling Police Station while police prepare for the filing of complaints for frustrated murder or frustrated homicide against him.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP