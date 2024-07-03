Palarong Pambansa 2024 delegates start to arrive in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Delegations from several regions have already arrived in Cebu City six days before the kick-off of the Palarong Pambansa 2024, scheduled from July 9-16.

The Davao Region (Region XI), Cagayan Valley (Region II), and CARAGA Administrative Region (Region XIII) were the earliest among the 19 delegations to arrive, with their teams reaching the city on Wednesday, July 3.

More than 12,000 athletes from 17 regions, including two new delegates from the National Academy for Sports (NAS) and the Philippine Schools from Overseas, will compete in the week-long national games.

The Davao Region is staying at the Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School, with around 140 athletes arriving on Wednesday, according to a report from the Palarong Pambansa’s official Facebook page. More athletes are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the CARAGA Administrative Region’s athletes and delegates have also arrived at their designated billeting quarters at Lahug Elementary School. Cagayan Valley (Region II) is billeted at San Nicolas Elementary School.

Also arriving on Wednesday (as of press time) was last year’s overall second placer, Western Visayas (Region VI). They will be staying at Guadalupe Elementary School.

Besides the 12,000 athletes, more than 10,000 spectators, including parents, guardians, trainers, and tourists, are expected to flock to Cebu City starting next week to watch the games.

In a press conference last week, Atty. Kimberly Marie Esmeña, head of the billeting and accommodation committee and also head of Cebu City’s Local School Board, declared that all 20 Palarong Pambansa 2024 billeting quarters are already prepared and ready to welcome the delegates.

