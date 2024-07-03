Cebu Daily Newscast: Cebu City accident: Boy’s ‘basketball date’ with pa ends in tragedy

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The 4-year-old boy who died when he fell and drowned in a river in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, was actually in the bridge that afternoon excitedly waiting for his father to come home from work so that they can both watch a basketball game.

He even had his basketball jersey prepared moments before tragedy struck that Sunday which ended his life.

The boy was sitting on the edge of a wall when he fell into the river, hit his head on a part of the cement wall below, and drowned.

His grandfather tearfully narrated that earlier that day the boy even asked for his jersey which is identical to that of his father’s to be ironed so that he can wear it later.

But instead of going to the basketball court, the young basketball fan was rushed to the hospital where he lost his life.

Around 2,000 members of the advance parties who will be taking part in the Palarong Pambasa 2024 have already arrived to their billeting quarters in Cebu City a few days before the opening ceremony on July 9.

This was relayed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), during a press conference on Wednesday, July 3.

According to Rafter, around 2,000 participants have settled at their billeting quarters in preparation for the much-awaited event that will begin next week until July 16.

Moreover, the rest of the around 15,000 guests are expected to arrive in the city later this week. This year’s Palaro will open on Tuesday, July 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Thousands of people at a religious gathering in India rushed to leave a makeshift tent, setting off a stampede Tuesday that killed at least 116 people and injured scores, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the panic following an event with a Hindu guru known locally as Bhole Baba. Local news reports cited authorities who said heat and suffocation in the tent could have been a factor. Video of the aftermath showed the structure appeared to have collapsed.

At least 116 people died, most of them women and children, said Prashant Kumar, the director-general of police in northern India’s state of Uttar Pradesh, where the stampede occurred.

Ang lead rapper sa Pinoy girl group nga BINI nga si Aiah Arceta miuli sa Sugbo uban ang iyahang mga higala gikan sa Manila.

Usa ka swerte nga netizen nga si Mark Ramas Ramirez mipost sa talagsa-on nga higayon nga makapapicture ni BINI Aiah sa pantalan samtang gahuwat kini nga makalawig aron mag-island hopping.

Matod ni Ramirez sa iyahang pakighinabi sa CDN Digital, padulong mag-island hopping ang grupo ni BINI Aiah apan mihatag gihapon kini og oras nga makapapicture sa iyahang mga fans, usa na niini mao si Ramirez.

Si BINI Aiah nga lumad nga taga dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu usa sa tulo ka mga Bisdak nga naapil sa labing sikat nga girl group sa nasud karon.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP