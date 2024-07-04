Daily Gospel, July 4

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 4, 2024, which is the Thursday of the Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 9, 1-8.

After entering a boat, Jesus made the crossing, and came into his own town.

And there people brought to him a paralytic lying on a stretcher. When Jesus saw their faith, he said to the paralytic, “Courage, child, your sins are forgiven.”

At that, some of the scribes said to themselves, “This man is blaspheming.”

Jesus knew what they were thinking, and said, “Why do you harbor evil thoughts? Which is easier, to say, ‘Your sins are forgiven,’ or to say, ‘Rise and walk’?

But that you may know that the Son of Man has authority on earth to forgive sins” —he then said to the paralytic, “Rise, pick up your stretcher, and go home.”

He rose and went home.

When the crowds saw this they were struck with awe and glorified God who had given such authority to human beings.