Garcia urges end to partisan politics, calls to focus on public welfare

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia called for an end to partisan politics and urged a focus on the welfare of the people instead.

During his annual State of the City Address (SOCA) on July 3, Garcia emphasized that party differences should not hinder their goal of working for Cebu City and its residents.

“Though our stands may differ on certain things, we have always been bound by our common and all-encompassing goal, which is working for what we feel and know is best for our constituency in the City of Cebu,” Garcia said.

He stressed that his office should always uphold their tagline, “Resulta ang garantiya,” and remain responsive to the community’s needs.

Garcia emphasized the need to: Improve educational opportunities for the less fortunate; provide fair housing systems; promote urban development while preserving the environment, culture, and heritage; enhance agriculture and food security; create viable livelihood projects for dignified work; develop a better mass transportation system; and foster diplomatic discussions to address the city’s needs

He stated that a diplomatic approach is essential to solving community problems and improving residents’ quality of life.

Garcia cited the resolution of conflicts like the MCWD issue on water connections to mountain barangays, the Cebu Ports Authority property dispute, and the long-standing 93-1 issue, where residents sought to acquire province-owned lots, as examples of successful diplomacy.

He also assured that the funding for Cebu City’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 is within budget.

“We will make sure that we spend only what needs to be spent to gain the maximum quality of service for our constituents, even as we recognize that public service is a public trust and involves the critical responsibility of managing and utilizing taxpayers’ funds, requiring transparency, accountability, and efficiency for the benefit of society,” Garcia said.

Garcia outlined his focus areas while in office. In healthcare, he plans to bring health infrastructure to communities, such as operating the new Apas Super Health Center and inaugurating Guba Hospital. He also aims to resolve the operational issues of the CCMC, which have persisted for ten years.

In education, Garcia is committed to establishing Cebu City College, with the ordinance already up for a third reading.

For housing, he plans to use city-owned property for housing projects and incorporate national programs like President Bongbong Marcos’s 4PH initiative.

Regarding flooding, Garcia assured efforts to address the city’s flooding issues without harming other communities.

He pledged to protect biodiversity, manage coastal resources, enhance climate resilience, and improve food security, focusing on uplifting farmers and fisherfolk.

Garcia also noted that the divisive BRT issue shows public investment in solving this significant concern.

“The public shouldn’t have to wait for public service, and those of us in public service must, at all times, be willing to provide service beyond self,” Garcia stated.

Garcia concluded by stressing that, despite the diverse expertise of the 16th Sangguniang Panlungsod members, they should unite in their goal and vision to deliver real results for Cebu City residents. /clorenciana

