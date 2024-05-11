Raymond Garcia is acting Cebu City mayor for 6 months

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is now the acting mayor of Cebu City.

His assumption to office that took effect on Saturday, May 11, was based on a memorandum from the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) designating him as acting mayor for six months.

On the same day, the suspension order against Mayor Michael Rama and seven others also took effect.

DILG memorandum

Garcia told CDN Digital on Saturday that he received a copy of the DILG-7 memorandum late afternoon on Friday, May 10, after the agency failed to serve a copy of the suspension order to Rama and his co-respondents.

“Naka receive na ko [og copy] sa DILG-7 memorandum. Yes, nibalik man sila pagkahapon then gi-received namo sa office of the Vice Mayor ang memorandum,” Garcia said.

In a separate interview with CDN Digital, Rama said he has “no idea” about Garcia’s succession. He said that he was also unaware of the suspension order that was served on Friday.

Suspension order

The suspension ordered against Rama stemmed from a case that involved the reassigning of several city hall employees which resulted in the city government’s failure to pay them their wages for 10 months.

In a resolution, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said that they had seen sufficient grounds to preventively suspend Rama for the complaint of grave misconduct conduct, unbecoming of a public officer, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest among others.

Apart from Rama, lawyer Collin Rossell, Maria Theresa Rossell, Francis May Jacaban, Angelique Cabugao, Jay-Ar Pescante, Lester Joey Beniga, and Nelyn Sanrojo were also ordered suspended.

With the issuance of the suspension order, DILG-7 directed Garcia to immediately assume the powers and duties of the local chief executive.

Smooth transition

Garcia told CDN Digital that with his assumption as the acting Cebu City mayor, he aims to ensure the “smooth transition of roles” at City Hall.

Moreover, he also assures government employees that City Hall operations will be uninterrupted.

“It is a very big responsibility considering that you are going to govern, to take care of an entire city… Dako ni nga responsibilidad nga atoang atubangon,” Garcia added.

