Nietes returns, eyes OPBF regional title this September

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Former four-division world boxing champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes returns to the ring as he ends his long hiatus later this year.

This was revealed by Cebuano boxing promoter Lorenzo “Chao” Sy through veteran sports columnist and Sports Ta Bai founder Jun Migallen in a post.

According to Sy, they will offer Nietes, the Philippines longest-reigning Filipino boxing champion, a fight for an Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) title as a starter tentatively in September.

Sy initially targeted the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global super flyweight title.

However, the WBO will not allow Nietes to fight for its global title in the super flyweight division due to the latter’s inactivity.

Nietes, 42, was last seen inside the ring when he fought his Japanese rival, Kazuto Ioka in their much-anticipated rematch for the WBO World super flyweight title in July 2022.

Nietes went on to lose against Ioka by unanimous decision, four years after he beat the latter and won the same title by split decision in Macao, China.

Although there is no confirmation yet, but Nietes is also scheduled to fight fellow Filipino and former world title challenger Gemiel Magramo of the famed Elorde Boxing Stable.

If Nietes wins, Sy will pursue the WBO global title.

Nietes might be older, but his punching power and boxing technique are still very much in his fists. Experience will also be on his side against the the 29-year-old Magramo.

The former ALA Boxing Gym banner boxer has a record of 43 wins with 23 knockouts, six draws, and two defeats.

Meanwhile, the dynamite-fisted Magramo has a 29-4 (win-loss) record also with 23 knockouts.

