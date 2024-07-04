HVI caught with shabu worth P2.7M in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A high-value individual (HVI) was nabbed with more than P2.7 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Winston Codilla Tan, unemployed, and a resident of Sitio May Flower, Spolarium Street of Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City.

Tan is listed in the police HVI database, according to a police report.

The buy-bust was conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) at around 10:10 p.m on Tuesday.

READ:

Operatives seized from Tan suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 403 grams and a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P2,740,400.

CDEU chief Police Major Jonathan Taneo said that the suspect was a drug courier.

The HVI caught with shabu would typically receive at least 1 kilo of drugs from the main “bodegero” who holds 2-5 kilos of drugs.

Tan’s alleged role is to divide the illegal drugs he receives from the main drug courier into smaller packets to prepare them for distribution.

He is reportedly in charge of disposing the drugs from the main “bodegero” to the costumers.

Taneo further stated that it takes one to two weeks for the suspect to dispose of 1 kilo of illegal drugs, depending on his orders.

In addition, Taneo relayed that the HVI caught with shabu is an ex-convict. He was reportedly previously arrested for drug-related charges.

The confiscated shabu was brought to the Cebu City Forensic Unit Office 7 for examination.

As of this writing, Tan is detained at the custodial facility of the CCPO while waiting for the filing of charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP