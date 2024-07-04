Marcos approves purchase of more fighter jets

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has approved plans to acquire multirole fighter (MRF) aircraft as part of the government’s thrust towards bolstering external defense capabilities.

However, there are no final decisions on details such as the type of MRF and how many of them would be purchased, according to Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

“There is still no final decision on what MRFs we are going to buy, but definitely the president has already approved the intention to buy MRFs,” Brawner said in a press briefing in Camp Aguinaldo on Thursday.



Last month, the Philippines and Sweden inked a key agreement for Manila’s planned acquisition of MRF for the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

The continuing effort to build up PAF’s deterrence comes amid Beijing’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea based on its assertion of sovereignty in the entire South China Sea, encroaching on Manila’s exclusive economic zone.

On Monday, PAF simulated the retaking of an enemy-occupied military base in the country using all its main air assets held at the upgraded airstrip funded by the United States under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement at Basa Air Base, home of the air force’s fighter planes.

PAF currently uses a dozen of South Korean-built light combat aircraft FA-50s after it retired its remaining fighters in 2005.

“We saw the capability of our FA50 jet fighters, but they are still not enough to protect our country, so we need to get more of these jet fighters and multirole fighters,” Brawner said.

