Cebu weather: Generally fair with 80% chance of rain

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Generally fair weather with 80 percent chances of rain expected in the coming days in Cebu, says the local weather bureau based in Mactan in its latest update.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa Mactan) forecasted on Friday, July 5, that there would be no significant rain-making system affecting the region.

“Generally makasinati ta’g partly cloudy to cloudy pero taas ang chance of occurrence of thunderstorms,” said Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of Pagasa Mactan.

(Generally, we can experience partly cloudy to cloudy but there is a big change of occurrence of thunderstorms.)

Quiblat said that no typhoon or low-pressure area (LPA) could be seen entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the next five days based on the local weather bureau’s Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential.

However, easterlies and localized thunderstorms are expected that can potentially disrupt Cebu’s generally fair weather. Even so, these chances may vary due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms interfering with the current weather.

For Friday, July 5, an 80 percent chance of rain could be observed due to localized thunderstorms with 26 to 31 degrees Celsius temperature, for Saturday, July 6, 60 percent chance, for Sunday, July 7, 40 percent chance, for Monday, July 8, 80 percent chance, and for Tuesday, July 9, 40 percent chance of rain.

Quiblat also reminds the public to stay keen with thunderstorms and to stay updated with the information from the local weather bureau at any time of the day in case they issue a thunderstorm advisory.

He also said that possible lightning strikes, sudden heavy rainfall that could cause flooding and landslides, strong gusts of winds, and slight to moderate waves could be observed particularly for the local fisherfolk with small marine vehicles in the open sea, and hail in elevated areas of Cebu.

Quiblat further explained that the increasing chances of thunderstorms were caused by the changing seasons as we would be entering the rainy season.

