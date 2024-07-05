Single traffic citation system: 5 LGUs to pilot test this process

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Five local government units (LGUs) are set to pilot test a unified traffic citation system.

A single ticketing system is a new traffic violation system where all traffic violations issued by Local Government Units (LGUs) will be interconnected to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) database.

The pilot test will take place in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay, as well as the town of Cordova, with other areas outside Cebu also participating in the STS trial.

In a media forum on July 2, Jonathan Tumulak, the head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations & Development Authority (CT-TODA), said that all violations would automatically be connected to the LTO’s system.

“Ang atong mga kaigsuonan nga mga violators ug nakaviolate adto sa LGU, maconnect na didto sa LTO,” he said.

(Our brothers, who are violators and who have violated there at the LGU, they can be connected there at the LTO.)

Tumulak added that once a citation is issued, owners could not automatically renew their licenses until their violations would be resolved.

“Gihuwat na lang nato ang memorandum agreement nga pirmahan sa mga LGU, sa mga mayor and then once nga mahimo nana siya, i-implement dayon ang maong single ticketing system,” Tumulak said.

(We are just waiting for the memorandum of agreement to be signed by the LGUs, the mayors, and then once this is done, this will immediately be implemented, this single ticketing system.)

However, the date for the MOA signing had not yet been set yet, according to Tumulak.

Moreover, Lawyer Kent Jongoy, assistant department head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said that about 5 million uncollected traffic violations through fines had been present in Cebu City since the 1990s.

He also said that there were legal reasons why the CCTO had not collected these fines.

“There is already a prescription as to the fine and to the violation. So once prescription comes in, the city government cannot collect any more,” Jongoy said.

Councilor Rey Gealon proposed an amnesty for all traffic violations. This amnesty will give a chance to those traffic violators to have a clean slate.

“Kung moavail sila sa amnesty, there’s a standard pila na imong current or standing nga fine or penalties, mao ni imohang bayran nga corresponding fine,” Jongoy said.

(If they would avail of the amnesty, there’s a standard of how much your current or standing fine or penalties, that is how much you will pay for your corresponding fine.)

Once the STS is implemented, all traffic violations that will be issued will immediately proceed to the LTO’s central office system. Traffic violators will now have a limited avenue to pay their unpaid fines.

“Karon, we only have a limited avenue to pay, adto ta sa atoang City Treasurer office, sa atoang mga official agencies diri sa city hall, ang kana they can pay through various of channels Gcash or whatever ilahang pwede ma partner,” Jongoy added.

(Now, we only have a limited avenue to pay, we go to our City Treasurer’s Office, in our official agencies here in city hall, and they can pay that through various channels such as GCash or whatever they can possibly partner with.)

However, the violation will also be part of the demerit system of a violator’s license. Motorists having traffic citations will impact their demerit points, which results in shorter renewal periods for licenses and registrations.

Having a high number of demerit points may lead to a license or registration renewal period of five years instead of the standard 10 years. Continued violations could also decrease the renewal period by up to three years.

Meanwhile, when asked about the uncollected fines, Tumulak said that out of the 100 percent, only 10 to 15 percent of traffic violators paid their fines.

“Sa among, sa usa ka adlaw moaverage ta ug 100 ka mga violators. And then moaverage pud ta ug ten ka-disgrasya sa isa ka adlaw,” Tumulak added.

(In our, in a day we will average 100 violators. And then, we have an average of 10 accidents a day.)

Tumulak confirmed that most of the violators were those who would disregard the traffic signs, would make sudden lane changes at intersections, would drive recklessly, and would beat the red light.

He also advised the public to be informed about beating the red light since he encountered many who were still unsure about it.

“So ang imong buhaton is nahibaw naman ta nga ang countdown sa traffic light nato is paatras man, so inig tan-aw nimo ana nga hapit na siya mo-igo sa oras, menor nalang ka. So kanang amber time nga nagcount ug 1,2,3 mao nay naghatag nimo’g higayon nga ready ka nga mohinay ka,” Tumulak said.

(So what you will do is you already know the countdown of the traffic light, which is going backwards, so if you look at it and the countdown is nearly time for the light change then just slow down. So when amber time when the count is already 1, 2, 3 that will give you time to be ready to slow down.)

