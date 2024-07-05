Mayor Cortes not alarmed of rumored preventive suspension

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has responded to speculations regarding his alleged preventive suspension, stating that he is not scared and believes his actions are in accordance with the law.

During the city’s “Storya Ta! A Move for Good Governance and Transparency Forum” on Friday, July 5, Cortes said there is no order yet for a preventive suspension.

He added that if such an order were to come, he is not afraid because he has no corruption cases against him.

The speculations stem from cases filed against him by some individuals.

“Nagsubay sa balaod. Wala ko mahadlok ana. Regardless of naay suspension or wala, wala ko mahadlok kay this is not a case of corruption kay what I am doing is protecting the lives and the interest of Mandaue City. Well, naa koy nadunggan nga naay naglihok ani for the suspension again wala ko nahadlok para nako,” said Cortes.

Cases

Cortes admitted that there are cases filed against him.

One of these cases was filed by private complainant Maria Priscilla Melendres, a resident of Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

She filed charges against Cortes and two other city officials, namely Jamaal James Calipayan, city administrator, and Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the City Risk Reduction Management Office, for the alleged cutting of mangrove trees in Barangay Paknaan in November 2022. Melendres claimed the area as her property, while the city claimed it as government property.

“Actually, wala gyud officially nakareceive ang mga respondents niana og any order to answer, what we know comes from sa media, social media, we have no official copy of the complaint, amoang nalang gi-anticipate nga most likely kung gifile na niya sa Office of the President ug Office of the Ombudsman, most likely ang administrative aspect is what is being filed with the Office of the President then the Office of the Ombudsman is the criminal aspect. Nonetheless, we are steadfast and we stand true sa among baruganan nga ang among gibuhat para sa katawhan sa Mandaue, it is not a corruption issue,” said Calipayan.

The cases filed were for alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) 7161, a law that prohibits cutting of mangroves and forest products, RA 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, grave misconduct, and conduct unbecoming of public officials.

Relief Channel

Mayor Cortes said that a relief channel was implemented in Barangay Paknaan to clear the outfall of Butuanon River so that floodwater can freely flow towards the Cansaga Bay and Mactan Channel.

Cortes stated that this was one of the things agreed upon after a roundtable discussion hosted by Mandaue, which was attended by various offices, stakeholders, and national agencies regarding the city’s flooding problem.

The roundtable discussion was conducted after severe flooding in Mandaue City in September 2022.

The flooding affected 11 of the 27 barangays of Mandaue, prompting the city to declare a state of calamity.

READ: Floods prompt evacuation of some individuals in Mandaue

The outfall of Butuanon River overflowed because it was heavily silted after intense downpours from the upstream area located in Cebu City, including debris after Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021, said City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said that a relief channel is needed to divert water from the main channel when the water is high, reducing flood risk.

City Legal Officer Lawyer John Eddu Ybañez said that the area of the relief channel was identified because it was where the water pressure is very high.

“Na-identify nato kani’ng area, karaan nga agianan sa tubig. Fishpond man ni siya sauna, inig taob musulod ang tubig aning channel sa fish pond unya sirad-an nila para mitaas ang tubig sa fishpond niadtong panahon. Kana siya nga area wala siya tubu-i og mangrove ba, so mao na anha ta ni-identify para dili ma damage ang mga mangrove kay naa man tay mangrove protection sad,” said Ibañez.

There are over 200 households living in the area, with about 180 already relocated. The relief channel is yet to be completed.

Cortes emphasized that his actions are in accordance with the law and that the project was implemented to protect and secure the safety of residents from flooding along the Butuanon River.

“Atoang gibuhat is in line sa akoang function, responsibility as the Mayor of Mandaue. Atoa silang gibalhin para safe sila simbako og naay kalit nga uwan, dakong bulhog sa tubig, maproteksyunan nato sila. This is a challenge para nako and I will not waiver sa akoang baruganan,” said Cortes.

