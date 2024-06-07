Carcar City shooting: Father, son shot by unidentified suspects

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | June 07,2024 - 07:48 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 60-year-old man and his son were injured after they were shot by an unidentified riding-in-tandem in Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City, Cebu on Friday morning, June 7, 2024.

The Carcar City shooting reportedly happened at around 7:40 a.m. and was reported to local authorities five minutes later.

One of the victims was identified as Froilan Tolentino alias “Patok,” 60, who works as a traffic enforcer in their barangay.

The second victim was his 20-year-old son, Wyeth Jose. Both men are residents of Sitio Lagang, Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City.

READ:

Police, in a report, disclosed that the shooting incident was reported to them by a concerned citizen.

The victims were reportedly riding their motorcycle on their way to the Carcar City Hall at the time of the incident. Wyeth was reportedly the driver while his father rode at the back.

During this time, two unidentified assailants also onboard a motorcycle allegedly tailed them.

While traveling along the road, the backrider allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victims before fleeing.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel in the area, the victims were rushed to the nearest hospital for immediate medical treatment.

An individual who claimed to have witnessed the shooting, said in an interview with local radio station dyHP that the gunman was estimated to be a young man based on his appearance.

Furthermore, the backrider was allegedly not wearing a helmet at the time while the person driving the motorcycle had a helmet.

The Carcar City shooting witness also narrated that the assailants stopped along the road for a short while to hide the firearm that they used before riding away.

As of this writing, law enforcers continue to conduct a follow-up investigation on the Carcar City shooting early on Friday to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

Carcar City is a fifth-class component city located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP