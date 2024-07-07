Major companies, university eye to invest in Danao City in 3-5 years

DANAO CITY, Cebu — Bigger projects are eyed in Danao City for the next three to five years, its city mayor revealed during his ‘first’ State of the City Address (SOCA) on July 5.

Danao City Mayor Thomas “Mix” Durano outlined the city’s achievements in his first State of the City Address (SOCA) on Friday at the Civic Center, where he bannered the city’s goal to become a livable city by 2028.

To achieve this vision, Durano highlighted that the LGU is focused on “creating new destinations by improving accessibility and connectivity” through significant developments.

One anticipated project is the Metro Cebu Expressway, a 56.9 km road linking City of Naga to Danao City, offering an alternative to the current National Highway and promising more efficient travel. In addition, the National Government has plans for Metro Cebu Rail projects, Durano added.

Looking ahead, Durano emphasized that Danao City plans to enhance road connectivity over the next two to three years with the Danao City Circumferential Road. This initiative aims to improve access from mountain barangays to the City Proper.

Rising business hubs

Moreover, Durano also revealed that they have been working in “bringing work” in Danao City by establishing business parks, a new sports complex, and convention centers.

“With our desire of being the next IT BPM Hub in the island of Cebu and the region, Danao City is pushing for the establishment of Danao City IT BPM Park in the next 3-5 years as part of its medium-term plan,” Durano said.

Durano said that “a 6,000 square meter mixed used development park that will be accredited to PEZA and Board of Investment (BOI) for IT-BPM (Information Technology and Business Process Management) Investments and Tech Start Ups.”

Meanwhile, the long-term plan includes establishing the Danao City Techno Business Park, a nearly 30-hectare mixed-use development aimed at attracting IT and BPM investors. This initiative aims to create job opportunities for graduates from Danao City and northern Cebu Island.

Additionally, plans for the Danao City Sports Complex and Convention Center involve developing a 9-hectare facility capable of hosting national and international sports competitions. This complex will also accommodate large events and concerts to boost Danao City’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) business.

SM Mall, university

Additionally, Durano announced that one of the Philippines’ largest business firms will soon open a mall in Danao City. SM Prime Holdings plans to establish this mall on a 3.6-hectare plot in Barangay Taytay.

“SM Mall is on its way here in Danao City – Andam na ba mo sa SM City Danao?” Durano told the audience.

Durano also mentioned that Cebu Landmasters Inc. will launch their largest residential project, Casa Mira, on an 8-hectare site in Barangay Guinsay.

“It’s no ordinary development since it will be a mix-use development with a walk in Condo, the Mirani Steps and retail malls at front making it a mix-use development where residents can dine, have a saloon, watch movies [in] the same area without going out,” Durano said.

Cebu Home Builders, a major supplier of house materials and equipment in Cebu, will also establish a presence in Danao City, specifically in Barangay Guinsay. Additionally, a new MR D.I.Y Building will occupy 1,365 square meters in Barangay Taytay.

Durano further revealed that Cebu Doctors University (CDU) will soon expand its services to Danao City.

“Yes, you heard me right, the Cebu Doctors University will be in Danao City soon. Still in Barangay Guinsay is a 7-hectare mixed-use development,” said Durano.

According to the project’s master plan, the development will include CDU-Danao City Campus, a residential complex, retirement village, wellness hub, commercial complex, and a hospital.

More businesses

Motorists and car enthusiasts will soon have access to the Toyota Danao Satellite Service Center in Barangay Sabang.

“Toyota expanded in our city with 2-hectare land area, this is an on-going construction, and they might start operating as early as 1st quarter of 2025,” Durano said.

Furthermore, Ohmori Development Corporation plans to establish Danao City as a main logistics hub with a warehouse in Barangay Maslog.

In addition, Double Dragon Properties Corp. is developing Danao City into a central hub for their businesses. The construction is underway in Barangay Guinsay, covering 3.6 hectares.

Durano emphasized that their goal is to transform Danao City into a hub for work, education, social events, and more, saving families time from commuting to Cebu City for jobs.

Durano’s first SOCA was attended by LGU officials, local executives, and community members. He highlighted the city’s achievements, ongoing projects, and future plans. /clorenciana

