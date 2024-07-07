Woman from Mandaue City nabbed over ‘rentangay’ modus

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman from Mandaue City is now in trouble for her alleged involvement in “rentangay” modus.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, chief of the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7), said that the suspect would allegedly rent vehicles from small rental service providers that she would find at the online market place and pawn these using falsified documents.

The suspect, Czarmen Consad Patalinghug, is from Brgy. Banilad in Mandaue City.

In an interview, Parilla said that Patalinghug was part of a “rentangay” group that is currently operating in Metro Cebu.

Patalinghug was arrested by the police last June 22 while she was staying in a hotel in Brgy. Subangdaku.

According to Parilla, complaints for two counts of falsification of documents and carnapping were already filed against the suspect, who is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

He added that three more complainants will also be filing charges against Patalinghug.

Moreover, they learned of a pending warrant for her arrest, also for a falsification charge.

‘Rentangay’

Parilla said that they arrested Patalinghug based on the complaint that was lodged against her by one of her alleged victims.

The complainant claimed that Patalinghug rented his unit last June 17. She paid a downpayment of P20, 000 for the use of the vehicle for one month.

Parilla said that the complainant later on learned that Patalinghug pawned his vehicle for P300, 000 last June 19. The vehicle was worth over P1 million.

During their follow up operation, authorities also recovered two more units that Patalinghug rented earlier.

Follow up operation

In addition, Parilla said they are currently monitoring the activities of other possible members of the suspect’s “rentangay” group.

Based on their initial investigation, they learned that the group would use women to transact with vehicle owners to gain their trust.

Meanwhile, Parilla is urging those who are engaged in vehicle rental services to always exercise caution.

He said it would be best to always check the authenticity of the driver’s license presented to them using the online portal of the Land Transportation Office.

