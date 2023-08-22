Mambaling police: 2 men nabbed for stealing motorcycle allegedly to exchange for shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men, who stole a motorcycle to allegedly exchange for shabu, were arrested after police flagged them down along the Natalio Bacalso Ave. or highway in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 4 a.m. today, August 22, 2023.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, chief of the Mambaling Police Station, said that this was after they received information from a concerned citizen that an illegal drugs trade was about to happen in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City at that time.

Mambaling cops caught 2 men

According to the informant, several men would be swapping a motorcycle, a black-colored, Honda Beat 125 FI, for shabu, the local term for methamphetamine, worth P3,000.

Patrolling officers then chanced upon the two men riding a motorcycle that fit the description given by the informant and flagged them along the highway.

Mambaling police said that the two men, whom they identified as Greg Recaplaza Jr., 24, and Justin Ando Mendoza, 20, later confessed to allegedly stealing the motorcycle they were riding on.

Recaplaza and Mendoza allegedly told police that they stole the motorcycle while it was parked along P. Del Rosario Street in Cebu City.

Recaplaza and Mendoza would be facing charges on carnapping, Police Major Taneo said.

In the meantime, the rightful owner of the stolen motorcycle has already claimed his vehicle from the police.

