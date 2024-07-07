Cebu City now 100% ready to host Palarong Pambansa – Raymond

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With two days left before the official kickoff of Palarong Pambansa 2024, acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that everything is now in place.

“We’re very much prepared akong gi tan-aw nga murag naa jud tas one hundred percent ani obviously, kay tungod gyud sa atong mga preparations nga gipangbuhat,” he said.

Still, Garcia said that they will continue to look into the needs of the visiting student-athletes to address their concerns, including the need for stable water supply at the billeting quarters and conduct of extensive price monitor to make sure that they do not end up buying overpriced goods.

“We are doing our best nga makasupport pud ta nila. Kasagaran sa akong gipang adto kay ang ila laging concern is ang water nga dapat di jud sila mahubsan. Free flowing jud atong water. May gali naa si Harold sa disaster makakita jud siya ug naa sad tay mga gi-assign diri on a daily basis so if naay mga concern kay dali ra jud na nato ma-address,” he said.

“Also nakasulod sad kos ilang mga pantry nga murag grocery kanindot and ako sad gitan-aw kay daghan kaayo silag gipamalit either dry goods or wet goods sa Carbon ug sa uban pang mga areas. So, I’m now instructing the City Administrator nga ang ato pricing monitoring dapat jud ma-activate nato nga mapadala atong mga price monitoring staff to take a look and check the prices in the market,” he added.

For their security, Garcia said that uniformed policemen and barangays tanods are deployed to secure the billeting quarters.

Billeting quarters

Meanwhile, Garcia said that student-athletes who will be competing in Palarong Pambansa 2024 have started to settle at their respective billeting quarters.

Garcia said he was proud and very impressed of how they have transformed their assigned schools into a “home away from home.”

“Ang akong term nga gamiton karon kay I’m very impressed. Very impressed with how they have transformed ang atong mga eskuylahan into their quarters noh. Unya malipayon jud kaayo ko and I’m very proud of what they have done,” Garcia in an interview on Sunday after a quick visit to the different billeting quarters here.

Garcia was joined by Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera during his visit.

They first visited the Tejero Elementary School that is occupied by the delegation from CALABARZON. They then went to the Zapatera Elementary School that was assigned to BARMM delegates and later on went to the Mabolo Elementary School to see the delegates from CAR.

They also visited the Lahug Elementary School, which is the temporary home of the athletes from CARAGA, the Labangon Elementary School that houses those from Zamboanga Peninsula and the Tisa Elementary School is occupied by delegates from SOCCSKSARGEN.

They also went to the Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School to see the Ilocos Region delegates before they visited the Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School that houses athletes from Central Visayas.

Lastly, Garcia went to the Cebu City Sports center to inspect the newly rehabilitated rubberized track oval and the other facilities there.

