Woman, 33, found lifeless on shoreline of Asturias, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Joan, 33, left their home in Sitio Bung-aw, Brgy. Pondol in Balamban town in midwestern Cebu at around 8 a.m. on Saturday and no longer returned.

Her common-law partner, who was beginning to worry about her whereabouts, tried to locate her using the global positioning system (GPS) on her cellular phone.

Peter (not his real name) managed to trace Joan’s whereabouts in Purok 2, Sitio Santa Cruz, Brgy. Tubigagmanok in the neighboring Asturias town Saturday night.

However, Joan was already lifeless when found on the shorelines of Sitio Santa Cruz.

Peter suspects that Joan may have drowned.

According to the police in Asturias town, Joan was suffering from depression. She was experiencing weigh loss and no longer reported for work. She was also admitted to the Balamban District Hospital for two days.

Police had advised Joan’s family to subject her to an autopsy so they will know for sure what caused her death.

For their part, the police said that they continue to investigate Joan’s death.

