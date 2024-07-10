Inter-tropical convergence zone to bring rains in Cebu – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to the presence of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), rains are expected in Cebu and the entire Central Visayas throughout this week, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said on Wednesday, July 10, that Cebu would have rainy days due to the prevailing weather system.

In addition, they are currently monitoring cloud formations east of Mindanao that may develop into a low-pressure area (LPA) by next week.

“ITCZ are considered breeding grounds for major weather disturbance. Based on our forecast, our data and analysis showed that an LPA may form east of Mindanao by next week,” said Mark Gales, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered concerned agencies here to send help for the individuals affected by the heavy rains last Monday, July 8, that resulted in flashfloods, landslides and even a whirlwind.

“Rest assured, national and local governments are working closely to bring speedy help to those who are affected by the heavy rains, especially in Carmen, in Minglanilla, and Cebu,” said Marcos during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa.

The President also said he has directed the Office of the President and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide assistance to the local government units affected by the flooding.

Since Monday, July 8, Cebu suffered inclement weather that also resulted in flashflood, landslides and even a whirlwind in several parts of the island.

A flashflood in Carmen town in northern Cebu swept a pick-up truck traveling downhill, resulting in the deaths of five people – including a newlywed couple.

Search and retrieval operations continue on Wednesday for the lone missing passenger who happened to be a 15-year-old boy.

The cities of Cebu and Mandaue also reported floodings in major thoroughfares that day while landslides occurred in the southern towns of Argao, Dalaguete and Minglanilla.

According to Gales, the bad weather last Monday was caused by the easterlies, which were warm and moist air from the Pacific Ocean.

On that day, torrential rains dumped at least 78.4 millimeters of rainwater which is equivalent to the volume of water inside 31 Olympic size swimming pools.

In the meantime, Pagasa-Mactan reminded the public to continually monitor weather updates and obey authorities in case of emergencies.

