Cebu City to host 5th Asian Apostolic Congress on Mercy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After taking a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the Asian Apostolic Congress on Mercy (AACOM) will make a comeback this year.

The AACOM, a convergence of the different devotees of the Divine Mercy like priests, bishops, cardinals, laity and religious individuals or groups, will be held IC3 Pavilion in Cebu City from October 14 to 19.

“In the eyes of many, Cebu is really the conference center not only in the Philippines, but almost all of Asia. If we have a series of events that were held in Cebu, that is because Cebu is the most convenient in terms of travel. The hospitality of the people, and let us admit, even in terms of costing, they believe it’s more practical to have it in Cebu,” Palma said in a press conference on Wednesday. He was joined by Fr. Mhar Vincent Balili, chairman of the 5th AACOM, and Imma Alfon, president of Shrine of the Divine Mercy de Cebu Foundation Inc.

For his part, Balili said they are expecting a huge gathering of Divine Mercy devotees here during the congress. The crowd could reach at least 2, 000 to 3, 000, he added.

AACOM

The AACOM started in 2008 when the first World Apostolic Congress on Mercy (WACOM) was introduced by the Vatican in Rome, Italy.

Manila hosted the congress, that is held once every three years, in 2009. The fourth congress was held in Penang, Malaysia in 2018.

The fifth AACOM was supposed to be scheduled in Hong Kong 2021 but it was cancel because of the pandemic.

AACOM is making a comeback this year with the theme: “Divine Mercy: Pilgrimage of Hope in Asia.” The gathering will be held in Cebu City.

During the congress, invited speakers will talk of the different needs of the devotees and how they could strengthen their relationship with God through the scripture, devotion to the Divine Mercy, and other related topics.

Cebu organizers are urging, especially the lay and members of religious communities here to join the congress.

Those who cannot join as delegates can still attend its opening Mass and the closing procession and Mass.

