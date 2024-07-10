cdn mobile
Palarong Pambansa 2024

Volleyball, football, basketball go full swing ahead of first-day hostilities

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 10,2024 - 09:19 PM

Palarong Pambansa 2024

The USJ-R Lady Jaguars’ volleyball team celebrate after scoring in their Palarong Pambansa 2024 game against CARAGA. | CDN Digital photo / Christian Dave Cuizon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several of the eight ball games featured in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 officially started on Wednesday, July 10, in various venues around Cebu City.

Its highlight was the volleyball action at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus where no less than Vice President and outgoing Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio watched a game of her hometown, Region XI’s (Davao Region’s) secondary boys squad.

Vice President Duterte surprised everyone when she arrived at the venue to watch her hometown play in the national games. Her team didn’t disappoint after defeating Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), 25-20, 25-20.

Meanwhile, host region, Central Visayas, played by the USJ-R Lady Jaguars, overcame a stomach illness to pull off a victory against Region XIII (CARAGA),  18-25, 25-15, 25-22, in Group D of the girls secondary volleyball competition.

Also having a field day was Region IV-A or Calabarzon after clinching twin victories in the secondary girls’ and elementary girls’ volleyball tilt at the same venue.

Palarong Pambansa 2024

California Academy of Region IV-A poses for a group photo after winning in their Palarong Pambansa 2024 volleyball game. | Palarong Pambansa Facebook page photo

Region IV-A’s secondary girls team manned by the vaunted California Academy routed the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), 26-16, 25-8.

Cheering for them were former team stars in Cebuana Casiey Dongallo and Jelaica Gajero who now plays for the University of the East (UE) Lady Red Warriors in the UAAP.

Meanwhile, Calabarzon’s elementary volleybelles also defeated BARMM, 29-27, 26-24.

Also winning on Wednesday were Region 5-BRAA over Region 9-ZPRAA 25-12, 25-21, so as Region 12-SRAA over Region 8-EVRAA, 25-19,13-25, 27-25, and Region 3-CLRAA versus Region 11-DAVRAA, 25-20, 26-24, in the elementary girls volleyball action.

The rest of the winning teams in the secondary boys volleyball were Region 1 versus Region 9, 25-16, 25-20, and Region Region 12 vs. Region 6, 25-27, 27-25, and 25-18.

In the elementary boys’ action, Region 12 beats CARAGA, 25-18, 25-18, while Region 5 edged Region 8, 25-20, 25-21.

BASKETBALL

In basketball at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium, last year’s silver medalists, the National University (NU) Bullpups of the NCR, defeated BARMM, 56-49, in the secondary boys’ action.

Also winning was Region 11-DAVRAA who nipped Region 5,83-78, while Region 3 shocked the newcomers, Philippine Schools Overseas (PSO), 111-43.

Joining them on the winning side was Region 1 against BARMM, 104-57, while Region 3 beats Region 6, 80-62.

Palarong Pambansa 2024

Davao Region’s secondary boys football squad. | Palarong Pambansa Facebook page photo

FOOTBALL

Calabarzon put on a dominating win over CARAGA, 6-0, in the secondary boys football at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex’s pitch.

Meanwhile, Region 5 and Region 6 settled for a 1-1 draw, so as Region IV-B and CAR,2-2.

 

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with:

TAGS: basketball, cebu sports news, Palarong Pambansa 2024, volleyball
