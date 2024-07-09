President Marcos attends Palaro opening but VP Sara a no show

CEBU CITY, Philippines — This year’s opening of the Palarong Pambansa had high-profile personalities, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in attendance.

But some of the core officials behind the event, particularly Vice President Sara Duterte and suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, were no-shows.

The country’s largest inter-regional sports meet, tha Palaro opening officially kicked off on Tuesday, July 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

In attendance were Marcos, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, and acting city officials Raymond Alvin Garcia (Mayor) and Dondon Hontiveros (Vice-Mayor).

The Palaro opening spanned for three hours and involved the ceremonial lighting of the urn to signal the start of the week-long competition.

Marcos, in his speech, lauded organizers for introducing new segments into the Palaro like the dancesports category which he described as a fitting tribute to the host Cebu City.

The Queen City of the South has gained reputation for its thriving dancesports scene, both nationally and internationally.

The President also reminded athletes and coaches from the 17 regions to always uphold unity and camaraderie throughout the week-long contest.

It was earlier reported that Duterte, the outgoing Education secretary, will be attending the Palaro opening ceremony on Tuesday. Rama was also invited by the city government to join the event.

The Vice-President, however, shared photos of her visit and offering prayers at the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño de Cebu a few hours before the arrival of Marcos.

The centuries-old Basilica is located just a few blocks away from CCSC.

As the former Education Secretary, VP Duterte was actively involved in the preparation of the Palaro on a national level.

Like VP Duterte, suspended mayor Rama was hugely credited for bringing the Palaro back to Cebu City after 30 years.

