Cebu City hosts spectacular Palarong Pambansa opening ceremony

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu City rolled out the red carpet for delegates of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 with a dazzling opening ceremony at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Tuesday, July 9.

Marking its return to Cebu after 30 years, the national games welcomed 19 competing delegations and over 12,000 athletes with an extravagant showcase of local culture and talent.

The event kicked off with vibrant “Sinulog themed” performances by over a thousand dancers representing various dance groups and universities, showcasing Cebu’s rich cultural heritage.

President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr. officially declared the Palarong Pambansa 2024 open.

Joining President Marcos were esteemed guests including Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, and Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Notably absent were Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio and suspended Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, who had initially confirmed their attendance to the opening program.

Palarong Pambansa Opening Program

The ceremonial duties included “Cebuano Hotshot” and Acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, and Central Visayas athletes Kenneth Cole and Mary Antoinette Cortes who led the torch relay. The lighting of the urn was performed by Cebu’s 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalists in dancesport, Wilbert Aunzo and Perl Marie Cañeda.

Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Mitchloni Dinauanao led the “Oath of Sportsmanship” and Ma. Jeanette Obiena, head of the technical officiating officials, led the “Oath of Officials.”

The afternoon program was highlighted by performances showcasing Cebu’s vibrant history and Catholic heritage, delighting not only the delegates but also thousands of spectators gathered at the CCSC grandstand.

Originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m., the opening program and performances commenced earlier than planned due to the early arrival of Marcos Jr. from Compostela town in northern Cebu, where he was a special guest at the Steel Asia Compostela Works earlier that day.

Despite the last minute schedule change, the performers delivered an outstanding production numbers, complemented by special lighting effects and a fireworks display.

